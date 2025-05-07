Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: The Long Walk

The Long Walk: First Poster Released, Trailer Will Debut Later Today

Lionsgate has released the first poster for The Long Walk, and the trailer will debut later today. The film will be released in theaters on September 12th.

Lionsgate has unveiled the first official poster for The Long Walk, a new Stephen King movie adaptation.

The highly anticipated trailer for The Long Walk will debut later today, ahead of its fall release.

Francis Lawrence directs the film, which promises an emotional, intense cinematic adaptation of King's novel.

The Long Walk is scheduled to hit theaters on September 12, 2025, bringing King's story to the big screen.

It has never been a better time to be a Stephen King fan because his stuff keeps getting picked up for adaptations by these absolutely fantastic directors who turn out great movies 90% of the time. Sure, there are some misses here and there, but the fact that they seem to be nailing it more than they are missing says a lot about the quality of the source material and the calibre of people working on these projects. While a lot of people are going to be focused on The Life of Chuck, because it has already premiered at TIFF and will be out first, there is another King adaptation that looks fantastic. During the Lionsgate presentation, we saw some footage from director Francis Lawrence's adaptation of The Long Walk. It looked like it would put you through the emotional ringer, and Lionsgate is dropping a trailer for everyone to see later today. It's unclear if this will be the same trailer we saw last month, but either way, we're in for a treat. The first poster was released earlier today and has the logline explaining the premise in three words: walk or die.

The Long Walk: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Pts. 1 & 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Vertigo Entertainment / about:blank production, The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence, screenplay by JT Mollner, based on the novel by Stephen King. The Long Walk stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill. It will be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

