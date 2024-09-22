Posted in: Movies | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – New Poster Released

Warner Bros. has released a new poster for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which is set to be released in theaters on December 13th.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils new poster for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, hitting cinemas December 13th, 2024.

Film set 183 years before The Lord of the Rings, focusing on the legendary King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand.

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, the anime feature stars Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, and Miranda Otto.

Expect detailed animation and storytelling with seasoned Tolkien collaborators and executive producer Peter Jackson.

December ilookslike an excellent month to end the year. We have a ton of neat-looking movies, and one that has remained a bit more under the radar is The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. We've been saying for a while now that this is a great year for animation while forgetting that Warner Bros. has its own horse in the game, which is very different from all of the other entries on the animation list. The movie has its own panel at New York Comic Con next month, and once Joker: Folie à Deux is released, the marketing will shift to give this film the push it probably deserves. We got a new poster today and is that a tease for a trailer later this week? We'll have to see.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – Summary, Cast List Release Date

New Line Cinema's original anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (the Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex TV series), the talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale's narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix's Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike ("Beasts of No Nation"), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

With Kamiyama at the helm, the original feature is being produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou, who, in addition to their many separate animation projects, collaborated on the Blade Runner: Black Lotus series. The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, story by Addiss & Matthews and Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The team of creative collaborators returning from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy also includes Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, along with esteemed Tolkien illustrator John Howe.

A New Line Cinema Presentation, a Warner Bros. Animation / Sola Entertainment Production, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, released in cinemas nationwide on December 13, 2024, and internationally beginning 11 December 2024.

