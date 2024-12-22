Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog 3

The Many Hats Jim Carrey Wore For Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Jim Carrey's return for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was already surprising, but it's becoming apparent just how many aspects of the film Carrey was involved in.

When Jim Carrey said he was stepping away from acting a couple of years ago, no one was really that surprised. Carrey has put in a lot of years, and it sounded like he was ready to sit back, retire, and ride out the rest of his life on his terms. So the fact that he came back for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is already kind of a big deal since someone of Carrey's caliber likely wouldn't be swayed by a giant dump truck of money. If anything, it's becoming increasingly apparent that money was the last aspect of this partnership because we keep learning more and more things that Carrey did in front and behind the camera. He's playing dual roles, but Carrey helped design Gerald Robotnix's prosthetics. As Total Film points out, Carrey is listed as an "artist consultant," what exactly was that? It turns out that Carrey was the Red Mage of the Sonic team because he was wearing many hats.

"I'm always kind of involved in a lot of aspects – certainly [with] ideas as far as what can fill in the blanks. Generally, I get a lot of blanks when I get the script because they know I'm going to change things anyway. So they don't really overwrite my part," Carrey explained. So that's script writing, which isn't that surprising considering Carrey's background in comedy. However, it wasn't just the writing aspect of scenes that Carrey was involved in. There is a showdown in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 between Robotnick and another character, no spoilers, where aspects of scorpions and praying mantis are involved. He revealed, "The action sequence where I'm the praying mantis and scorpion, that's pretty much coming from me."

Carrey sees it as an overall job where he is part of nearly every aspect of the film. "Aesthetics, I'm involved in," he explained. "Sometimes editing I'm involved in. I do a lot of stuff and I feel really graced to be trusted in those ways, to be involved in a lot of different aspects." So, for those of you keeping track, Carrey is acting in two dual roles and often has to act against himself in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. He helped design prosthetics, did some writing, and did some staging of scenes, and it sounds like he did a little consulting regarding the editing. As someone who also wears many hats, I would take one off to salute you, Mr. Carrey, but I'm not sure which one I can remove at this time.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

