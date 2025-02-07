Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, forzen 3, josh gad

Frozen 3 Star Discusses the Film's 2027 Release Date

Josh Gad shares his thoughts on the lengthy wait time for Frozen 3 and reveals why it's a necessary choice for the film to reach its full potential.

Article Summary Josh Gad reveals why Frozen 3 requires extra time, aiming for a 2027 release to perfect its epic story.

Frozen franchise boasts huge success, with iconic moments and massive box office earnings since 2013.

Creative team insists on not rushing Frozen 3, ensuring it's worthy of its beloved predecessors.

Anticipation builds: Will Frozen 3 surpass its predecessors or lose steam after eight years?

Since its release in 2013, the popular animated film Frozen has become a genre staple, earning millions of fans, tons of merchandise, and a hefty profit that exceeded $1.2 billion at the box office. Given its success, the film eventually earned itself a sequel (Frozen 2), which came out six years later in 2019. By the time the sequel dropped, the highly anticipated film managed to raise the bar, generating more than $1.4 billion and making a third film inevitable. However, when the third film is eventually released in 2027, it will have been a whopping eight years in between films.

Now, one of the stars of the Frozen franchise is revealing what he knows about the timeline and why it's an intentional decision from the creative team.

Josh Gad Shares Why Frozen 3 Requires Extra Time

While recently appearing on a podcast, (first reported by People), actor Josh Gad reveals, "Anything that I have seen or know I will have been sworn to secrecy on. Here's what I can tell you: There's a reason the movie is coming out in 2027. And that is because no one wants to rush this. Everyone wants this to not just be a sequel or a money grab. They want this to be absolutely worthy of the story we set out to make in 2013 [in the first Frozen movie]. And we want to give audiences something that is worth the years of waiting and years of anticipation. And I know that they are actively working on that. And I know that they have a story that they are very, very, very excited about. And beyond that, I think I'll have Disney lawyers knocking down my door. But buckle up because I think they have something incredible in store."

When the third film hits theaters in 2027, do you think it will manage to surpass its predecessors, or will it have lost some steam? My guess… Nothing less than a billion!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!