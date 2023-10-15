Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged:

The Marvels: 6 Character Posters And Goose Gets One Because He Rules

Marvel Studios has released six new character posters for The Marvels, including one for the best Flerken in the universe, Goose.

It's character poster time for The Marvels, which means spotlighting some of the major characters that will appear. One of them is someone we don't know much about, Prince Yan, played by Seo-Jun Park, along with the always awesome Nick Fury and the best character ever, Goose. More and more stuff for this film will be dropping over the next couple of weeks, so if you want to avoid spoilers, remember that you probably shouldn't be watching any of the TV spots that will be released between now and November 10th. That is where the insidious little spoiler lies. However, these character posters are lovely, not just because of Goose, but because Kamala is here and she makes everything better.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10th.

