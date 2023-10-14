Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Studios, the marvels

A New TV Spot for The Marvels Teases A Possible Cameo

Marvel has released a new TV spot for The Marvels, and is it teasing a possible cameo from other Marvel movies?

We are in the final month before The Marvels comes out, and this is your reminder that if Marvel Studios is going to spoil anything in its movies, it's going to be sometime in the next three to four weeks, and it's probably going to be in the TV spots that they are about to release a bunch of. So, if you don't want to be spoiled, now would be the time to go dark as far as possible media goes. For the rest of us, we have a new TV spot, and the language seems to hint at a possible cameo appearance from another property across the Marvel Universe. Possible spoilers ahead, but it's a tease, and no one is shown.

At the very end of the TV spot, we hear Carol saying that she is "calling a friend," and we see what looks like it could be the Bifrost. Carol did make some awesome friends during Avengers: Endgame, and if there was someone that Carol would keep in contact with, it would be the Asgardians. They are about as close to her on power level and, aside from the Guardians, the only other ones able to move freely through space. Considering the film? I'd put my bets on Valkyrie, but it could be Thor, and maybe we'll see his little one again.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10th.

