The Marvels: New Posters And TV Spots As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for The Marvels officially went on sale, so two new TV spots and four new posters have been released. The film will be released on November 10th.

We are a month away from the last Marvel Cinematic Universe property of 2023 that we know of, and that is The Marvels. Thus far, the reactions to Marvel properties this year have been very mixed, with some people really not enjoying things [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion] to seemingly really liking others [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Loki season 2 so far]. After what has felt like probably the most unstable year for the entire franchise, they need to end on a high note, and there is no doubt that everyone at Marvel Studios and Disney is hoping that this film will do exactly that, not just on a commercial level, but a critical level as well. Tickets went on sale today, so that means two new TV spots and four new posters have been released.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10th.

