The Marvels: Carol Is Ready For A Fight In A New TV Spot

Carol Danvers is ready to throw down in a new TV spot released for The Marvels. The film will be released on November 10th.

We are a little over a month away from the final Marvel Studios release [that we know of] of 2023. The Marvels is a film that is either going to work or it's going to send the entire house of cards tumbling down, and it has nothing to do with the fact that girls are in front of or behind the camera. Out of everything Marvel has released since they started doing television shows, this is the movie where you need to do the most "homework" in the form of TV shows to know what is happening. We'll have to see how audiences respond to that. The marketing will start kicking in soon, and this is your annual reminder that if Marvel is going to spoil anything in one of their new movies, it will be in one of the many TV spots like this one that will be released in the next month.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10th.

