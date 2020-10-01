EXCLUSIVE: Hear Two Tracks From The Score From New Film The Call

The Call is a new horror film starring horror legends Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell, who play a couple hosting a group of friends in their home after an accident. All they have to do is make one phone call…but that may prove to be their downfall. Directed by Timothy Woodward Jr., the film's producer is Jeffery Reddick, creator of the Final Destination franchise. Today, Bleeding Cool is proud to debut two tracks from the score of the film, being done by Samuel Joseph Smythe. He is an accomplished composer, having done a ton of work in the video game realm for EA and their Star Wars games, including Jedi: Fallen Order. You can hear his tracks from the soundtrack down below.

The Call Synopsis And Trailer

"A group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple after a tragic accident occurs. Needing only to make a single phone call, the request seems horribly ordinary until they realize that this call could change their life…or end it. This simple task quickly spirals into terror as their worst nightmares become reality. From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this terrifying tale of death from the fall of 1987. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become reality as they enter the realm of THE CALL. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds. Stay Alive.

This looks like a winner to me. It is hard not to be excited about Shaye and Bell teaming up in a horror film, and the 80's setting coupled with the score from Smythe should make this a film to keep your eye on. The Call will release into theaters this Friday, October 2nd.