Masters of The Universe Has A New TV Spot To Watch

Masters of the Universe has a brand new short trailer out, which may play during the big game today. Let's hope so!

Masters of the Universe has a brand new TV spot out. Not sure if it is airing during the big game today, but I wouldn't be surprised if it is. No new footage is in it; it's all taken from the first trailer. Amazon and MGM Studios have pulled off the impossible, from the looks of things. Playing into 80's nostalgia and featuring our first official looks at Prince Adam, He-Man, the Power Sword, Teela, Man-At-Arms, and so many others, action flashes across the screen. Nicholas Galitzine plays our hero, and the film is directed by Travis Knight from a script by Chris Butler.

Masters Of The Universe Fans Are Holding Their Breath

Joining Galitzine in Masters of the Universe are Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor.

Here is the film's official description, revealed some time ago: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

This looks so good. It looks so good! I cannot believe my eyes. I am seeing some Masters of the Universe fans complain about the Earth stuff, which is to be expected after how they were burned in 1987, but it looks like it will be such a small part of the film, and they actually correctly tied it into Adam's history, that I think everyone needs to just calm down. They nailed the looks of the characters, and the only thing left is to hear Skeletor speak before I call Travis Knight a genius.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.

