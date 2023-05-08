The Meg 2 Trailer Debuts: T-Rex, Heart, & 3 Megs For Statham To Punch The very fun and awesome trailer for The Meg 2: The Trench just dropped. The Jason Statham/ Wu Jing film opens on August 4th.

The Meg 2: The Trench trailer just dropped online, and it was just as wild as the descriptions that came out of CinemaCon promised. Starring a returning Jason Statham and worldwide mega-star Wu Jing, this trailer has it all: dinosaurs, a T-Rex, three Megs, people in bathing suits, people walking around the ocean floor in spacesuits, an iconic 80's song, people saying ridiculous things right before they die, and the tease of Statham punching prehistoric mammals. So yes, it looks amazing. Check it out below.

The Meg 2: The Trench Will Be One Of The Biggest Of The Summer

"Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush this summer in "Meg 2: The Trench," a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more! Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with "Meg 2: The Trench" – where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!"

I still cannot believe that The Meg made over $500 million worldwide. Expect even more for this one, as Jing is the biggest star in China, and he is going to pull in huge numbers internationally. Quite the iconic shot at the beginning there, with The Meg eating that T-Rex. That is the type of thing people want to see at the summer box office.

The Meg 2: The Trench opens on August 4th.