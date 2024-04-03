Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: guy ritchie, the ministry of ungentlemanly warfare

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: "Dead Puppet" Distraction Clip

Lionsgate has released a new clip from Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. It will be released on April 19th.

Guy Ritchie usually turns in a fun movie, even if they don't always come together. Sometimes, there is enough potential in the concept of his films that a streamer might make an entire television series about it. Either way, his movies are usually fun and he manages to pull unique performances out of his fantastically stacked casts. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is not different in the stacked cast department, and judging from the new clip that Lionsgate just dropped from the film, it looks like this movie is going to have the same style that we can expect from a Ritchie production. That being said, as the reviews for everything coming out in April continue to drop, it's looking more and more likely that this film is going to have to be very good to compete with everything that is being released around it. Unfortunately for this film and most of the April releases, there isn't any time to try and bank on making it up in May because May has nothing but highly anticipated blockbusters releasing one after another. So, mark us as "uncertain" about the fate of this one at the time of writing.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (TV's Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

Lionsgate presents, in association with Black Bear, a Jerry Bruckheimer Films / Toff Guy production. Screenplay by Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson and Arash Amel & Guy Ritchie. Directed by Guy Ritchie. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released on April 19th.

