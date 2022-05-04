The Munsters: Original Marilyn Munster Pat Priest Joins Cast

The Munsters news is coming fast and furious these days as the Rob Zombie reimagining films. Original Munsters series regular Pat Priest, who played the family's human cousin Marilyn, has joined the cast. Priest replaced the original Marilyn Beverly Owen after fourteen episodes of the original show. In an Instagram post, Rob Zombie confirmed the casting: "So many of you have been asking…. "What about Marilyn?" Well, here she is! PAT PRIEST is now officially part of the new MUNSTERS movie. For once, the rumors are true. " Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips are playing Lily and Herman Munster in the film, with the cast, also including Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, and Cassandra (Elvira) Peterson.

Let's Get A Teaser For The Munsters Sooner Rather Than Later

The Rob Zombie-directed film, which seemingly is coming exclusively to Peacock, though not confirmed, will be rated PG, finally putting the bed the speculation that Rob would bring his signature hyper-violence and lewdness to the beloved world started in the sitcom from the '60s. "Macabre and suggestive material, scary images and language." are the reasons for the rating. Zombie is a huge Munsters fan, using imagery from the show in numerous easter eggs in his videos and stage shows, owning a bunch of props and artifacts from the show, and even doing commentary for the Scream Factory release of Munster, Go Home when it released on Blu-ray last year. Safe to say that he will spare no effort to pay homage to the classic series while putting his own stamp on it. Thank god we are going to get a more restrained Zombie film for The Munsters. While I have enjoyed some of his other work, that tone and such would not have worked here, and I think he knows that. I am actually more excited to see what he does when he has to pull the reigns back a bit and, dare I say, show off his comedy chops?

Early reports are that this is heading straight to Peacock, which makes sense, but that has not been confirmed by Universal, the owner of the streamer, though I imagine it is just a matter of time. Hopefully, we will see a trailer soon since this has been in production for some time now.