Creed IV Reportedly In The Works, Michael B. Jordan To Direct Again

Creed IV is reportedly in the works with production set to start next year, and Michael B. Jordan will return to direct.

Article Summary Creed IV is confirmed with Michael B. Jordan directing and entering pre-production in a year.

The successful Creed franchise sees a box office uptrend with a $275 million gross.

Creed III's strong performance paves way for MGM's reasonable budget strategy.

Anticipated CinemaCon event may drop more details about Creed IV's progress.

Earlier this year, we got the third entry in the spin-off franchise from the Rocky series called Creed III. The first movie helped propel star Michael B. Jordan into mainstream fame, and in the third entry, he also made his directing debut. The third film made just over $275 million at the worldwide box office on an estimated budget of $75 million. The number for this series, box office wise, has been increasing, so it's not surprising that they want to make a Creed IV. Producer Irwin Winkler was recently part of the Deadline Contenders event (via ComicBook.com) and revealed that not only is a fourth movie planned, but it's actively in the works, and Jordan will be returning to the directing chair.

"I'm not supposed to say, but he will be," Winkler said. "We are planning to do Creed 4 right now; it's in the works. We think we have a really good story… About a year from now, we're going into pre-production."

Any franchise where the box office numbers are going up as we get more sequels instead of down is practically unheard of, and MGM has made sure that the budget for these films has also remained reasonable as well. That's why a $275 million box office, a number that would make some studios start handing out pink slips because it underperformed so badly, is a win. So if they are starting production for Creed IV in 2024, then maybe the film will be released sometime in 2025 or 2026, provided no delays get in the way. CinemaCon is coming up in April and maybe MGM could get us more information about this film during that presentation.

Creed III: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose. Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut. It was released on March 3, 2023.

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Screenplay by: Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin

Story by: Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad

Produced By: Irwin Winkler, p.g.a., Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, p.g.a., Elizabeth Raposo, p.g.a., Jonathan Glickman, Sylvester Stallone.

