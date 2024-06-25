Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: red one

Red One: First Trailer, Poster, And 5 Images Have Been Released

Amazon has released the first trailer, poster, and five images for Red One. The film is set to be released on November 15th.

Article Summary Amazon drops first 'Red One' trailer, poster, and five stills ahead of November release.

Production woes and Dwayne Johnson's recent setbacks cast a shadow over the film.

The holiday season box office clash includes 'Gladiator II', 'Wicked', and 'Moana 2'.

'Red One' battles for audience attention amidst stiff November movie competition.

At the end of April, a long piece came out of The Wrap talking about the latest film set to star Dwayne Johnson and the absolute chaos that was the entire production. Not that long ago, it seemed like everything that Johnson touched turned to box office gold, but in the last couple of years, he's been part of some massive failures and has made some very public steps that have not painted him in the best light. From the lack of professionalism on the set of Red One to the failed powerplay at Warner Bros., the shine on Johnson's star has dimmed. He's back at Disney for more Moana, animated and live-action, and Red One is finally coming after many delays. The first trailer was released today, along with a poster and five images. It looks exactly like the type of film you would expect from the information that came out in April. The thing is, the November box office season is very tough to break into, and you need to be good with films like Gladiator II, Wicked, and even Moana 2, another movie with Johnson in the cast, can Red One find an audience?

Red One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a villain kidnaps Santa from the North Pole, an E.L.F (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative (Dwayne Johnson) must partner with the world's most accomplished tracker (Chris Evans) to find Santa and save Christmas.

Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan, stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka, J.K. Simmons, Bonnie Hunt, Lucy Liu, Kristofer Hivju, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll, and Wesley Kimmel. It was produced by Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Chris Morgan and will be released on November 15th.

