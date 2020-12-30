The New Resident Evil Movie Has Wrapped Production

The first series of Resident Evil movies are barely decomposing in the ground before it was announced that we were getting a new movie. Back in October, the cast and crew were announced, and we learned that the movie was in pre-production.

The director, Johannes Roberts, said in a press release when the cast was announced said, "With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and recreate the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today's audiences." It seems that Constantin Films and Sony Pictures wanted that ball rolling really quickly because the Sony Twitter account has shared that production on Resident Evil has wrapped.

That's a wrap in Raccoon City. 🎬

diREcted by Johannes Roberts pic.twitter.com/q5mmQxjFQo — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 28, 2020

The thing about horror movies is that they can be shot quickly, so the fact that pre-production was announced at the beginning of October and they are wrapping at the end of December is not a red flag. If this movie really is leaning into the horror elements of this horror series, unlike the previous series, which was much more of an action series with squishy monsters, then a quick turnaround is possible. Resident Evil has a 2021 release date, so perhaps they will look to release in October for Halloween. The wrap picture also gives us a nice look at the logo for the movie as well. If this movie was budgeted well and gets good reviews, this could be a sleeper hit. We'll have to see; the cast is pretty solid, if nothing else.

Resident Evil, directed by Johannes Roberts, stars Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin. It will be released in 2021.