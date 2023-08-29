Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

The Nolan Batman Trilogy Returns To Select Theaters For Batman Day

Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy is getting a limited release in theaters for a special one-day event on Batman Day, September 16th.

To say that Christopher Nolan is having an excellent year would be a massive understatement. Oppenheimer is absolutely killing it at the box office, and it's looking like he will have a very good chance to do well at the Oscars this year as well. While Nolan might be having a field day in the biopic side of filmmaking, the superhero side still has a large love affair for his three Batman movies. Whether you like all three or not, there is no denying the impact they had on the cultural conversation surrounding the character of Batman. Batman Day is coming up, and theater chain Showcase Cinemas is bringing back Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Returns to select cities for a special one-day event on September 16th

The fallout from the Nolan Batman movies can still be felt in Warner Bros. and the popular culture to this day. The Dark Knight was the first time people took notice and thought that these movies could be good and not "silly comic book movies," even though the genre had been doing that for years. The three films defined Batman for an entire generation, and, to this day, some people say that no one will ever top Christian Bale as Batman or Heath Ledger as the Joker. The fallout can also be seen in the state of DC superhero movies today. While Marvel was kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk in 2008, DC and Warner Bros. released The Dark Knight. While quality and awards-wise, it was absolutely a moment, by the time 2012 came around, Marvel was bringing the concept of a Cinematic Universe to the big screen while Nolan's trilogy was ending on less than incredible note [don't @ me, The Dark Knight Rises doesn't hold up]. That means that while Marvel was blowing up the box office, suddenly DC was very behind, and they tried to speedrun a cinematic universe with Zack Snyder and his version of DC characters, starting with Man of Steel. The rest, as they say, is history.

So, where does that leave us now? Well, it leaves us with a pretty good all-around trilogy of films that helped define DC superhero movies in so many more ways than anyone ever intended when they gave Nolan permission to do a very different version of Batman in the early 2000s. These films are absolutely meant for the big screen, so if you're near one of these screenings, you should check them out–you can go to the bathroom and get a popcorn refill during The Dark Knight Rises, though. We won't tell anyone.

Oppenheimer: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. It will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist, and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Academy Award® nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber, and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer also stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar® nominated actor, writer, and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh. The cast includes Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).

Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy is getting a limited release in theaters for a special one-day event on Batman Day, September 16th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!