Chris Hemsworth on His "Violent" Villain Role in Furiosa

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Chris Hemsworth is offering new details about his new villainous role in the popular action franchise.

The character Furiosa (first portrayed by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road) was an instant standout in the previous Mad Max flick, and her standalone solo story has been a long time coming. The next installment, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, has tapped the also iconic Anya Taylor-Joy to depict the character's origins, which apparently will include one new "brutal" and "insane" foe.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Star Dishes on Being a "Violent" and "Insane" Villain

While discussing the film at this year's CCXP in Brazil (via Collider), actor Chris Hemsworth discussed his highly-anticipated role in the Mad Max spinoff entry, explaining, "He's a complicated individual, the character I play. He's a very violent, insane, brutal person who is born from the Wasteland, which is the world in which the Mad Max saga takes place. And he's a product of his environment, and there's an intensity to him. As I said, there's a brutality, but he has been birthed into a space where it's kill or be killed, and he's learned to rule with an iron fist. There's a charisma to him, and it's a very manipulative charisma."

Hemsworth goes on to add, "This is something that we talked about a lot in this film was in order to have people follow this character there needs to be something to latch onto, so he has the answers as far as 'here's the answers for your problems, here is the individual that you need to blame. Follow me, and I will lead you onto a higher ground.' So it was a lot of fun to play with, something very different than I had experienced before."

The official summer of the film notes, "Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal Mad Max films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is slated to arrive in theaters on May 24, 2024. Are you ready for more Furiosa?

