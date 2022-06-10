The Old Guard 2: Henry Golding and Uma Thurman Join the Cast

The lack of news coming out of Geeked Week about The Old Guard 2 was personally offensive to me. The Old Guard was one of the biggest movies for Netflix in 2020, but unlike other big movies for the platform, like Enola Homes or Extraction, we haven't heard much about a sequel. In June of 2021, star Charlize Theron confirmed that the script was done, and by the following August, we found out that Victoria Mahoney would be directing. The rest of the cast from the first movie is also set to return for the sequel. However, in the last ten months, there has been radio silence which is, again, personally offensive to me. There was hope that Netflix would deliver the goods over Geeked Week, but we got nothing, which was disappointing, to say the least. However, we did get something today. According to Variety, Henry Golding and Uma Thurman have been cast in undisclosed roles for the sequel.

We really don't know anything else about the sequel at this moment. Both Golding and Thurman have serious action credits under their belts, so they are perfect additions to the cast of The Old Guard 2. Perhaps now that the movie is actively casting, we'll finally get some window for when it's going to be released so that Netflix can stop personally offending me with the lack of information for the one sequel I really want.

Synopsis: Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks. It streamed to Netflix in July 2020.