Maisie Williams Stars In Creepy Trailer For The Owners, Out Sept. 4

Maisie Williams is starring in what would have been a surefire horror hit this fall in theaters. The Owners will instead be a select theaters and digital release on September 4th. Williams stars along with Sylvester McCoy, Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis, and Rita Tushingham, with a script from Matthieu Gompel and Julius Berg. Berg is also directing, as a group of robbers thinks they have found an amazing score in a house owned by an elderly couple. Only when they come home early, a bad situation goes so much worse as the easy score turns into a game of survival. The Owners trailer debuted today, and you can find it down below, along with the synopsis and poster.

The Owners Synopsis & Poster

"In THE OWNERS, a group of friends think they found the perfect easy score – an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early, the tables are suddenly turned. As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, the would-be thieves must fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined."

This had so much more potential. As a box office film, this would have cleaned up had theaters not been savaged by the pandemic. Maisie Williams is so, so talented, and I think this would have been a perfect way to kick off her big post- Game of Thrones box office clout. Horror pours people into theaters, and this would have brought them out. Instead, The Owners will find most of its audience at home, which is okay. But this looks legitimately creepy, and being in a big audience for it would have been great. If it is playing by you, wear a mask, and go catch it.