The Ring 20th Anniversary Blu-Ray Steelbook Comes Out October 18th

The Ring is twenty years old this year, and Paramount is celebrating by releasing another edition of the film on Blu-ray, this time as a collectible Steelbook. Starring Naomi Watts and setting off a pretty low period for US horror, it did open people's eyes to the excellent films coming out of Japan, so I guess in the long run, it was a good thing. The Steelbook comes with a slipcover, always a welcome sight these days, in the style of a VHS tape. You can see the set down below.

The Ring Was Kinda Scary, I Guess

"It sounds like just another urban legend — a videotape filled with nightmarish images leads to a phone call foretelling the viewer's death in exactly seven days. Newspaper reporter Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) is skeptical of the story until four teenagers all die mysteriously exactly one week after watching just such a tape. Allowing her investigative curiosity to get the better of her, Rachel tracks down the video and watches it. Now she has just seven days to unravel the mystery."

You know, the scariest thing about The Ring wasn't the film, though watching that girl crawl through the TV was unnerving. No, the scariest thing about it was if you left the old DVD on after it was over on the menu. a phone would ring, and then there would be a jump scare after a couple of minutes on your TV. It terrified me when it happened to me and was one of the best menu easter eggs on any DVD ever. We wouldn't tell people about it at the video store I worked at, and people would come in angry all the time about it. Maybe they included that in this release, but I doubt it. You can pick up this new Steelbook of The Ring on October 18th.