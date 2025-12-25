Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: joe carnahan, the rip

The Rip: Sneak Peek Of The New Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Film Released

Netflix released a new sneak peek from the new Joe Carnahan film, The Rip, which stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Netflix is looking to kick off the new year with a brand-new film, not only from the always badass Joe Carnahan, but also another film that is going to reunite everyone's favorite film bros from Boston, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. We learned a bit about this film back in May, but things have been pretty quiet about it since. Now that we're in the home stretch of December, they have started teasing not only the 2026 slate as a whole but also some of the films due to be released in the next few weeks. One of those movies that got a sneak peek today was The Rip, where Damon and Affleck introduced new footage from the upcoming action thriller.

The Rip: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

The Rip, written and directed by Joe Carnahan, stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, Kyle Chandler, Néstor Carbonell, and Lina Esco. The Rip is scheduled to be released by Netflix on January 16, 2026.

