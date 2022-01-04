Unused Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Art Displays Progress

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City felt like it was definitely an attempt to get the franchise back on the video-game-inspired path it came from, with mixed reviews regarding the end result. The film definitely had a lot of strengths (despite the toxicity of social media fandom) but certainly wasn't without its flaws by any means either.

More recently, Applied Arts FX Studio took to Instagram to share original concept art for the film from Daniel Carrasco, a concept designer from projects like Crimson Peak, with some particularly impressive ideas. The post also suggests a few early script revisions that led to the eventual changes, with a lot of progression shown over the course of the conceptualization.

The studio captions the post, "Resident Evil – The "Turn Around Zombie." I turned this idea over to [Daniel Carrasco], who was doing most of our concept work for the film, and he came back with this image, first pass. He followed up with some more rotted variations, but as time went on, conversations I was having with the director were leaning to less and less rot, so there would actually be a place to go in any follow-up films. Selecting a performer for the part from our group of zombie actors was left to us, and [Matthew MacCallum] was the obvious choice, considering how thin he was. From there, I had [Neil Morrill] really put some extra time into sculpting this one, knowing it was the iconic RE zombie. Roughed out sculpture pictured. Neil ultimately applied it as well on the day. Came together well. Even became the basis for the production crew shirt."

There are always revisions when it comes to designs and ideas with films, especially ones that are genre staples are require visceral creativity – but generally speaking, it's hard to do a Resident Evil film without solid zombies. There was no shortage of them in the end result of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City!

