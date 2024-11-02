Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: The Yagas, vera farmiga

Vera Farmiga Has A Metal Band; Hear The Debut Song From The Yagas

Vera Farmiga has a new metal band called The Yagas, yes you read that right, and their first single, The Crying Room, is out right now.

The song "The Crying Room" honors the Ukrainian people, with Vera of Ukrainian descent.

Eugene Hütz of Gogol Bordello stars in "The Crying Room" video.

Vera Farmiga's band aligns with her love for metal, with an album due in 2025.

Vera Farmiga is horror royalty at this point, having starred in multiple Conjuring films, the Norman Bates prequel series Bates Motel, Orphan, and more. But what horror fans might not know is that she also is an avid metal fan. And not just a fan; she is also now the frontwoman for The Yagas, and they have released their debut single, "The Crying Room". Other members of the band include her husband, Deadsy member Renn Hawkey, drummer Jason Bowman, guitarist Mark Visconti, and bassist Mike Davis. The song "honors the suffering of the Ukrainian people" (Farmiga is of Ukrainian descent). The accompanying video stars Farmiga and Eugene Hütz of the band Gogel Bordello.

Vera Farmiga Crushes it On This Song

"'The Crying Room' is about release and relief," Vera Farmiga says in a statement released about the song. "It's about crying your heart clean. It's a song that was filmed during and in the aftermath of an eclipse, and it's about the eclipse of our soul. Eclipses have potent effects on our psychology. They evoke awe and wonder. They are energetic portals that trigger epiphanies and outpouring of emotion. They help us shift. Humans are capable of getting stuck in our shadows from time to time. It's in this balancing of the dualities of shadow and light, one literally eclipsing the other, that we have an opportunity to look deep into our hearts and what is going on internally and bring that into the light. No matter how dark it is."

This single has a real A Perfect Circle vibe to it, and I dig it. A full album, titled Midnight Minuet will be released in 2025. Vera Farmiga, as far as films go, has one more film to go in The Conjuring series, Last Rites, which is now in post-production and has a release date of September 5th, 2025.

