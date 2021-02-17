Arrow Drops The Trailer For The Stylist, Releases March 1st

The Stylist is a new horror film being put out by Arrow, and boy, does it look like a whole thing. A serial killer hairstylist who collects her victim's scalps becomes fixated with her bridal client's life and decides to go legit. That proves to be harder than it seems. This is the kind of horror that will grab you and will be hard to shake after you are done watching it. Check out the trailer below.

The Stylist Synopsis & Poster

"We all dream of being someone else… but for Claire (Najarra Townsend, Contracted), that dream goes from an obsession to a living nightmare. Hairstylist by day, serial killer, and collector of scalps by night, Claire's lonely existence is thrown into turmoil when her regular client, Olivia (Brea Grant, After Midnight; director of 12 Hour Shift), asks her to style her hair for her wedding day. Increasingly fixated on Olivia's seemingly flawless life, Claire vows to lock up her scalp collection and change her ways for good – only to discover that repressing your deadly desires is easier said than done… Featuring striking visuals and pitch-perfect performances from its talented cast, The Stylist offers viewers "a delicately deranged glimpse into social anxiety and loneliness" (Slashfilm) – a bold and mesmerising debut feature; from a filmmaker to watch."

This might be a sleeper horror hit to keep your eye on right now. The cast seems legit, and Arrow is always game to give us something we have never seen before. The Stylist, starring Najarra Townsend and Brea Grant, will release from Arrow on March 1st, which is in a couple of weeks. Make sure to give this a look when it comes out for sure.