The Suicide Squad: July 30th UK Release Date Plus New Images

The Suicide Squad is easily shaping up to be one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. Director James Gunn has already confirmed that the movie is done, and we're just waiting for that sweet release date. Still, now it sounds like a portion of the world is going to get to see the movie a bit earlier, which might not be a good thing for a movie that is built around no one knowing who is going to live and die.

The Suicide Squad Comes to the UK Early

According to Digital Spy, The Suicide Squad will release on July 30th in the United Kingdom, a full week before the United States' August 6th release date. This often happens with James Bond movies and sometimes with DC movies as well, but we can hope that people aren't going to be assholes when it comes to spoilers on social media. As usual, it might be best to mute some tags in the lead-up to the movie and also try not being a dick when it comes to social media and spoilers. You aren't cool because you tried to ruin a movie for someone; you're just an asshole.

The official Warner Bros. press site also uploaded some new images from The Suicide Squad recently. We have three images from the movie proper and a behind-the-scenes shot with Gunn as well.

The Suicide Squad Detailed Summary: Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Suicide Squad | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdlvexsfRAw&ab_channel=HBOMax)

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.