Hellraiser Writer David S. Goyer Says New Film Looks "Terrifying"

Hellraiser has not been on hiatus for as long as some returning horror titles, but the franchise still has a bright (and grisly) future ahead. We already learned that HBO would be developing a series within the Hellraiser lore within the last year alone. Hulu is working on a cinematic return for the streaming service. In fact, the film is currently filming in Serbia (with new, undisclosed cast additions), and the film's reboot writer David S. Goyer has offered an exciting first official update on the leather-clad event.

When speaking to Collider, Goyer (who is also known for Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy) discussed the current status and teased exciting things to come, sharing, "I will say that we went back to the original novella for the source material, we're really honoring Clive [Barker's] work. I can say that [director] David Bruckner is a genius. It's filming right now. The footage is terrifying and amazing, and the Cenobites are jaw-dropping."

As many Hellraiser franchise fans would agree, the Cenobites are definitely the core of the franchise, with recognizable characters like Pinhead and the Chatterer aiding the longevity of the Hellraiser universe. In the same interview, Goyer was asked about the chances of seeing the return of the beloved Pinhead (played by Doug Bradley), to which we understandably played coy and noted "I can't say." which is absolutely better than a simple "no" wouldn't you say?

The film's writer also tells the publication that there isn't a clear timeframe or window that we should expect to see any actual teaser or footage – but the fact that filming has begun and Goyer has faith in the new adaptation is enough for us to trust the process. As of now, little is known about the next film other than its reboot premise and that there will be a gender-swapped Pinhead to introduce new viewers to the terrors of Hellraiser once again.

Are you excited about Hulu's upcoming Hellraiser?

