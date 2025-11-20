Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: the testament of ann lee

The Testament of Ann Lee: Searchlight Releases The Official Poster

Searchlight released the official poster for The Testament of Ann Lee. The historical drama musical film will have a limited theatrical release on Christmas Day.

The film is a historical drama musical inspired by authentic Shakers music and religious history.

Festival reactions have been mixed, with both strong praise and reports of walk-outs from early audiences.

Trailer debuted earlier this month; tickets for select theater screenings are available now.

December is always such a wild month at the movies. We have big-budget blockbusters looking to draw in large families as they are celebrating the holidays and probably taking some time off from work. Then there are the award contenders attempting to sneak in at the last minute so they can qualify for the Oscars. It means there are moments like last December, where big movies like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King, right along with releases like Nosferatu or Babygirl. If there is a time when there is truly something for everyone in theaters, it might be December, because the range is all over the place. A movie like The Testament of Ann Lee is a weird little movie sneaking into theaters on a limited release on Christmas Day.

The film is being billed as a "historical drama musical film" where the music is inspired by the real music from the Shakers religion. The reactions from the festival audiences have been all over the place, with some declaring it fantastic, while there were also plenty of rumors of walk-outs as well. It's a hard pitch on a good day and maybe that's why Searchlight is only giving the film a limited release. However, this is likely going to be one of those films where, if it clicks with someone, it's going to be an obsession, and the music alone makes it fascinating. Tickets are on sale now, and Searchlight released the poster after premiering the trailer earlier this month.

The Testament of Ann Lee: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From award-winning writer-director Mona Fastvold (The World to Come, The Brutalist) comes the extraordinary true legend of Ann Lee, founder of the devotional sect known as the Shakers. Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried stars as the Shaker's irrepressible leader, who preached gender and social equality and was revered by her followers. The Testament of Ann Lee captures the ecstasy and agony of her quest to build a utopia, featuring more than a dozen traditional Shaker hymns reimagined as rapturous movements with choreography by Celia Rowlson-Hall (Vox Lux) and original songs & score by Academy Award winner Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist).

The Testament of Ann Lee, directed by Mona Fastvold, stars Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin Mckenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, Jamie Bogyo, and David Cale. The Testament of Ann Lee is in select theaters on Christmas Day.

