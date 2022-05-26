The Thing Returning To Theaters From Fathom Events In June

The Thing, John Carpenter's iconic sci-fi classic, is returning to theaters this summer thanks to Fathom Events. Showings of the film will be held in theaters on June 19th and 22nd, and showings will also include the Terror Takes Shape documentary from an old DVD release as well. Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T. K. Carter, David Clennon, Keith David, Richard Dysart, Charles Hallahan, Peter Maloney, Richard Masur, Donald Moffat, Joel Polis, and Thomas G. Waites all starred in the classic. It is the 40th anniversary of the film's release, which is crazy, and what better way to celebrate than going and seeing it on the big screen, many of us for the first time. Tickets for both showings can be purchased here, and you can see where the closest place to your area hosting a screening will be.

Fathom Events Celebrates The Thing

"Director John Carpenter (Halloween) teams Kurt Russell's outstanding performance with incredible visual effects to create a chilling version of the classic The Thing. Set in the winter of 1982 at a research station in Antarctica, a twelve-man research team finds an alien being that has fallen from the sky and has remained buried in the snow for over 100,000 years. Soon it is unfrozen and unleashed, creating havoc and terror as it changes forms and becomes one of them. This special event will also feature the Terror Takes Shape documentary!"

Some will say this is Carpenter's best film, though I will always say it is Halloween, personally. Honestly, though, it is hard to argue with anyone who prefers this film. I have never seen The Thing on the big screen, and I think I am going to have to attend one of these screenings. Again, there will be two showings on June 19th and two showings on June 22nd, so you have a good shot at getting to one.