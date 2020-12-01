The Toxic Avenger: Peter Dinklage to Star in Legendary's Reboot

Peter Dinklage will be taking out the trash as gruesomely as possible, starring in The Toxic Avenger reboot film from Legendary with Macon Blair set to direct and write. Best known for his roles in Green Room (2015) and Blue Rain (2013), he directed one other feature making his debut in 2017 with I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore for Netflix. He also directed an episode for the HBO anthology series Room 104. The four-time Emmy winner and Game of Thrones star is no stranger to comic book roles with his turns with Marvel in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past as Bolivar Trask and in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War as Eitri.

The Toxic Avenger reboot will be a contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment's high successful low-budget action comedy with environmental themes, according to Deadline Hollywood. When a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, who served as directors of the 1984 original of Troma Entertainment, will serve as producers in the reboot. The 1984 film starred Mark Torgl as Melvin Junko, the person who falls into the vat of toxic waste and becomes the Toxic Avenger, played by Mitch Cohen. The film's camp on top of excessive gore solidified its status as a cult hit with audiences spawning four sequels in Part II (1989), Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie (1989), and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV (2000). The franchise's popularity spawned a stage musical, Marvel comic, and children's animated series adaptation.