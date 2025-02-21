Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface, james watkins, Mike Flanagan

DC Studios Clayface Has Reportedly Set James Watkins To Direct

Speak No Evil director James Watkins is reportedly set to direct the Clayface film, which features a script by Mike Flanagan.

Article Summary James Watkins is reportedly in talks to direct the upcoming Clayface film from DC Studios.

The script for Clayface is penned by Mike Flanagan, focusing on a Hollywood horror story.

Clayface is set to release on September 11, 2026, aiming for a modest $40 million budget.

Early rumors linked Clayface to The Batman Part II, but these have been debunked by James Gunn.

After a couple of days of rumors, it sounds like DC Studios has figured out who is going to direct Clayface. The film, which is set to start production sometime soon so it can hit its September 11, 2026 release date, had some names getting thrown around, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, James Watkins is the one who will bring the script from Mike Flanagan to the big screen. It sounds like the ink on the deal isn't entirely dry yet, but it sounds like Watkins is who they want. Watkins recently directed the remake of Speak No Evil, which people were pretty torn on with, garnering some extreme reactions across the board. We have our eye on James Gunn's various social media accounts to see if he has any comment on the matter, but since it sounds like things aren't set in stone, or clay in this case, he might not say anything.

We still don't have any concrete plot details, but THR is still reporting that this will be a DC movie with a more modest budget in that it's only $40 million (yes, we live in a world where we need to call $40 million modest, the industry is broken in many ways). THR was also the last one to say they had any plot details, saying Clayface is a "Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay."

Clayface Came Out Of Nowhere

We just found out that a Clayface movie was reportedly in development with a script by Mike Flanagan, and the early reports said that the project was set to start shooting this year. We don't have any other information about the film, but Flanagan has mentioned Clayface as a possible project he'd like to do. In a now-deleted tweet from 2021, Flanagan said, "Well I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy." We don't have a director, star, or any other information about the project yet, but things must be moving along behind the scenes because Warner Bros. has given the film a September 11, 2026 release date. The studio had a lot of success in early September, as recently as last year with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Early reports said that Clayface would have some sort of heavy role in The Batman Part II, but Gunn did what he did best and shut that down on social media. He replied to a fan asking if a post about Clayface and Scarecrow having roles in The Batman Part II was true, and he denied it, saying, "Firstly, no. Secondly, couldn't be the case as there hasn't been a first draft of a script." Initially, it seemed like the wording was a little vague, and he could be referring to a script for Clayface, but Gunn later clarified that the script for The Batman Part II was not finished.

