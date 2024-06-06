Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the watchers

The Watchers: Extended Preview Sets Up The Unnerving Concept

Warner Bros. has released an extended preview for The Watchers. The film will be released in theaters tomorrow.

Article Summary Warner Bros. drops eerie extended preview of The Watchers, out tomorrow.

Provides an intimate peek before release, helping audiences gauge interest.

The film blurs lines between supernatural thriller and horror genres.

Starring Dakota Fanning, battles mixed reviews with unique pre-theatrical peek.

We have talked a few times this year about the idea that everyone is too damn poor to take a chance on a film they might not like. Everyone wants a sure thing, and we can't really blame them because dropping upwards of $40 if you go by yourself to see a movie you don't like isn't a good experience for most people. More and more studios have started dropping extended previews for their films when the home release happens, but now, they are also starting to offer them before the theatrical release. These releases really give audiences a good idea of what they can expect from the film for which they are buying a ticket. So, between reviews, trailers, and extended previews, they have a pretty good idea of whether or not this is a film they want to take a risk on. Warner Bros. has dropped an extended preview for The Watchers, which might be the wildcard for June. The reviews aren't great, but that hasn't stopped a movie from finding an audience, and we'll have to see if it can find one as it tries to walk the line between supernatural thriller and horror.

The Watchers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean's Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

New Line Cinema presents The Watchers, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 12 June 2024 and in North America on June 7, 2024; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

