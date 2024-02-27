Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Ishana Night Shyamalan, the watchers, Warner Bros

The Watchers Teaser Trailer Debuts, Film Hits Theaters On June 7th

The Watchers teaser trailer is now online, and it may just be the breakout horror film of this summer movie season.

The Watchers is the new film from director Ishana Night Shyamalan ("Servant"), hitting theaters on June 7th. The teaser trailer for the film, based on the novel by A.M. Shine, stars Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere. This will be Ishana's first feature film as a director, and if the teaser trailer is any indication, we may be in for the horror sleeper of the summer. Warner Bros. needs as many hits as they can get, and part of the reason they greenlit this and snagged her father away from Universal. Check out the first teaser above.

The Watchers Synopsis

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes "The Watchers," written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything. Joining writer/director Shyamalan behind the camera are director of photography Eli Arenson ("Lamb," "Hospitality"), production designer Ferdia Murphy ("Lola," "Finding You"), editor Job ter Burg ("Benedetta," "Elle"), and costume design by Frank Gallacher ("Sebastian," "Aftersun"). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski ("Till," "The Nun").

We also have the poster for the film, which is interesting, to say the least.

This has a real shot at being the horror film of the summer. Once again, there are not too many big horror releases this year in the summer, much like last year, and there is room to breakout big time, especially early in June before some of the heavy-hitter blockbusters start launching. WB has set this up to be a hit; now, all it has to do is deliver.

The Watchers will debut in theaters on June 7th.

