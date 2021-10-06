There's Someone Inside Your House: BC Interviews The Cast

There's Someone Inside Your House is out on Netflix today, and it is well worth your time. A slasher for this generation, the film sees teenagers dying one by one at the hands of a killer who 3D prints the face of their victims and forces them to confront their deepest, darkest secrets. It also features some great horror sequences, smart writing, and a few nods to some horror classics that will make you smile when you see them. It was a really enjoyable watch. Recently, we got to chat with some of the cast of the film, and we asked them what it was like to play teens dealing with such adult issues and some other things. They are a lot of fun, so check it out below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: My Bleeding Cool Interview With The Cast Of There's Someone Inside Your House! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epqLLroc8ZU&t=5s)

There's Someone Inside Your House Is Great Halloween Viewing This Year

"A high school senior (Sydney Park) and the rest of her new school's graduating class are being targeted by a masked killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the world. There's Someone Inside Your House stars Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, and Markian Tarasuik. Shawn Levy's 21 Laps ("Stranger Things") and James Wan's Atomic Monster produce. There's Someone Inside Your House is available to stream on Netflix now."

This is not a film that pulls punches either. These kids go through some heavy stuff, and there are some absolutely brutal kills in this film, especially the first half of the runtime. You will be hard-pressed to find a better slasher out there streaming this Halloween season. Give it a watch; you will not be sad you did, horror fans. There's Someone Inside Your House is out now on Netflix.