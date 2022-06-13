Thor: Love and Thunder – Tickets Go On Sale & 11 New Posters Released

We're in the final month leading into Thor: Love and Thunder and today, tickets for the movie went on sale. For those of you looking to go into this movie knowing as little as possible, this would probably be the moment to stop looking at anything Marvel puts out. The last month is usually when about ten billion different TV spots get release and that is when spoilers can start sneaking in. So maybe start muting things if you want to stay spoiler-free now and just wait until the movie comes out next month. For anyone else, there is more stuff out there if you're looking for it. We have a massive pile of new posters, eleven to be exact, including seven character posters. We also have a TV spot now that tickets are on sale with Thor talking about how he is making a team to take on Gorr.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.