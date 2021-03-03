Thunder Force Trailer Debuts, McCarthy/Spencer Comedy On Netflix Soon

The new Netflix superhero comedy Thunder Force debuted its trailer this morning. The film stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer and is directed and written by Ben Falcone. It also stars Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Falcone. The comedy duo play a pair of friends who are forced to become the world's newest superhero team, and of course, hilarity ensues. You can see the trailer for the film down below, which debuted on The Ellen Show earlier.

Thunder Force Synopsis

"In a world terrorized by super-villains, one woman has developed the process to give superpowers to regular people. But when scientist Emily Stanton accidentally imbues her estranged best-friend with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team. Now, it is up to Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of The King."

I gotta say, I had no hopes clicking on this trailer. But, I think this pairing is an absolute home run. Spencer is hilarious, and it is a side we need to see from her as often as possible, and this feels a bit more like the McCarthy more reigned in, which is where she is at her best. Both are going to crush this film, and now I hope that Netflix decides to put this out sooner rather than later. This is not the first collaboration between Falcone and McCarthy either, and that shows. All in all, Netflix is going to have a huge hit on their hands when they put this out. I am guessing that will be this summer. Thunder Force, starring Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo, Tyrel Jackson Williams will be on Netflix at some point in the near future.