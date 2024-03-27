Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: florence pugh, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts: Florence Pugh Shares A Video From The Set

Florence Pugh has shared a brief video from the set of Thunderbolts. We get to see Yelena's costume, a set, and a peak at what could be a new logo.

Apparently, Florence Pugh has no regard for her life. Not really, but she did jump on her official Instagram today to share a video from the set of Thunderbolts while not exactly being sneaky about where she is or what she is doing. We know that the movie is filming, as Pugh confirmed about a month ago, that she has wrapped up press for Dune: Part Two.

Pugh is shown walking out of her trailer with YELENA written on the door; she shows off her new costume for the film and gives us a brief tour of the studio and of a set; we get a short conversation with director Jake Schreier, who also wonders if Pugh can do what she's doing. We see a shot of the film on one of the screens and a logo on the back of the chairs. However, the interesting thing about the logo is the asterisks attached to the end of it. Are we getting some sort of subtitle added to this film? Is Thunderbolts not the final title? Guess we'll have to see and we'll see if this video even stays online. To be fair, I also couldn't tell Florence Pugh "no" if she asked if she could post a brief video on social media, so we don't blame anyone.

Thunderbolts: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In June of 2022, we learned that a Thunderbolts project was in the works, and the news was confirmed at the conventions later in the year. At the D23 Expo, we learned the lineup for the movie would include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The cast also reportedly includes Harrison Ford as Thaddeus' Thunderbolt' Boss and Geraldine Viswanathan. Jake Schreier is directing the movie from a script by Eric Pearson. Thunderbolts was initially set to start production this year but had to stop due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes because studios like Disney refuse to give writers and actors livable wages. Due to the production halt, Thunderbolts also had its release date delayed from July 26, 2024, to December 20, 2024, to July 25, 2025, and finally to May 2, 2025.

