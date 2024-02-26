Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: florence pugh, thunderbolts

Florence Pugh Has Confirmed That Thunderbolts Has Started Filming

Dune: Part Two star Florence Pugh has revealed that production on Thunderbolts has begun. The film currently has a release date of May 2, 2025.

Article Summary Marvel's 'Thunderbolts,' starring Florence Pugh, starts filming after delays.

Strikes allowed Marvel to reassess projects and improve scripts.

Pugh balances 'Dune: Part Two' press with 'Thunderbolts' production.

Release has shifted multiple times to a confirmed May 2, 2025 date.

A studio that really felt the effects of the strikes last summer was Marvel, but that may have been a blessing in disguise. The once-thought-too-big-to-fail studio finally had what appeared to be some actual failures on the critical and commercial side. Some circumstances were working against some of those films [you can't look at the low box office for The Marvels without considering that none of the actors could do press], but if the failures were just commercial, that would be one thing. The once glowing reviews across the board were not so glowing, but it did give several projects the time to stop, slow down, and figure out a plan. One of those projects was Thunderbolts, a movie that was about to get off the ground when the strikes started and then was slow to get back on its feet. Florence Pugh has been busy this year between Oppenheimer awards press and Dune: Part Two carpets being avant-garde fashion shows, but she did reveal to Entertainment Tonight (via ScreenRant) that Thunderbolts has started production.

"I feel so — I mean — honored that I've been able to basically do the most bizarre press tour for both movies [Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer] at the same time, and I've just started my next movie," Pugh said, referring to Thunderbolts. "But I managed to squeeze this one in, so I feel very grateful that I've managed to juggle all of them at the same time."

We already knew from Pugh that she was pretty much going directly from Dune: Part Two press to Thunderbolts, which is quite a change of pace if there ever was one. We recently learned that Thunderbolts was another Marvel project that was getting a little bit of script help from Joanna Calo, the showrunner for The Bear. So it sounds like Marvel is aware that last year was not a good look for them, and they are taking steps to ensure future projects are better across the board.

Thunderbolts: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In June of 2022, we learned that a Thunderbolts project was in the works, and the news was confirmed at the conventions later in the year. At the D23 Expo, we learned the lineup for the movie would include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The cast also reportedly includes Harrison Ford as Thaddeus' Thunderbolt' Boss and Geraldine Viswanathan. Jake Schreier is directing the movie from a script by Eric Pearson. Thunderbolts was initially set to start production this year but had to stop due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes because studios like Disney refuse to give writers and actors livable wages. Due to the production halt, Thunderbolts also had its release date delayed from July 26, 2024, to December 20, 2024, to July 25, 2025, and finally to May 2, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!