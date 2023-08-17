Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Studios, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts Is a "Different Approach and a New Kind of Story to Tell"

Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier says that the film is a "really different approach and a new kind of story to tell."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently hanging out in a very weird place. While everyone enjoyed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 quite a bit, the responses to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion were much more lukewarm, to say the least. It seemed like the once untouchable studio might actually have some weak spots. Things on the production side are currently on pause because Marvel Studios, corporate overlords Disney, has decided that writers and actors are not worth paying livable wages to. However, some people can still talk about the movies they are working on, and one of those people is directors. In this case, it's Jake Schreier, the director of Thunderbolts. This is one of the movies that barely got off the ground before the strikes started and shut everything down. However, Schreier got the chance to speak to Collider and talked about what drew him to Thunderbolts. It turns out he not only was a roommate with another Marvel director but also did some second unit work on a Marvel and Sony collaboration.

"I think what jumped out was, I mean, first of all, the cast is just incredible, and I think any movie with that cast, how could you not be excited about getting to work with that group of people? And then also Jon Watts was my roommate from college, and we're good friends and so knowing what a great experience he had making those films. And I even did second unit on the LA portion of one of the Spider-Man movies, so having a little bit more kind of connection or insight into that world."

He went on to elaborate about how the impressive cast and the unique way of approaching a story, a story with familiar characters that were never main characters that also isn't a sequel and is also an ensemble piece, was what made him want to take on Thunderbolts specifically as a Marvel project and how it was "different."

"It was just a really different approach and a new kind of story to tell amidst that, which I know they've made so many things, but it's not a sequel. Yes, these characters have appeared before, but it is a new story being told and a story, I think, with a very different perspective than maybe people aren't expecting, and I think that that felt exciting and felt like a real challenge worth taking on."

Thunderbolts was recently delayed from July 2024 to December 2024, but things need to get moving again soon if they want to make that release date. So if Disney wants to see this and many other projects get off of the ground, they should try paying the actors and writers their worth. Then the strikes would be over, and everyone could get back to work.

Thunderbolts: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In June of 2022, we learned that a Thunderbolts project was in the works, and the news was confirmed at the conventions later in the year. At the D23 Expo, we learned the lineup for the movie would include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The cast also reportedly includes Harrison Ford as Thaddeus' Thunderbolt' Boss, The Bear breakout star Ayo Edebiri, and The Walking Dead alumni Steven Yeun in an unknown but key role. Jake Schreier is directing the movie from a script by Eric Pearson. Thunderbolts was initially set to start production this year but had to stop due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes because studios like Disney refuse to give writers and actors livable wages. Due to the production halt, Thunderbolts also had its release date delayed from July 26, 2024, to December 20, 2024.

