Thunderbolts* Scenes Gave Julia Louis-Dreyfus Veep Flashbacks

Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed that the impeachment scenes in Thunderbolts* "completely" gave her flashbacks to her role on Veep.

She notes the scenes had a dramatic edge, unlike the comedic tone typically found in Veep.

Louis-Dreyfus expresses interest in returning as Valentina in future Marvel projects.

Thunderbolts* features Valentina orchestrating political theater in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel bringing Julia Louis-Dreyfus into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is awesome, and it's a shame that we haven't seen that much of her yet. However, Thunderbolts* did give us some really fun scenes with the character that show how she is playing everyone around her. While most people are going to cite the final scene when she reveals the team to the press and calls them The New Avengers as one that is memorable, a different scene stood out to Louis-Dreyfus specifically. She recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly and revealed that the impeachment scenes were "completely" giving her flashbacks to Veep.

"But we weren't playing the scene for comedy, obviously," Louis-Dreyfus says. "I mean, there's one little moment of comedy, but it's really a dramatic scene, so I had to sort of reinvent myself a little bit."

Veep is one of the roles that everyone knows Louis-Dreyfus for. It was a political comedy and satire show that ran from 2012 to 2019. It had seven seasons and sixty-five episodes, and Louis-Dreyfus plays Selina Meyer. She's the Vice President and later the President later on in the series so that from Thunderbolts* would feel very similar. It isn't even that far off in tone. While Veep was more straightforward in its approach to comedy and satire, the way that Valentina turns the impeachment scenes into grandiose political theater is funny in its own way.

During that New Avengers reveal at the end of Thunderbolts*, Yelena tells Valentina that they own her now, so does that mean we're going to get more Valentina in the future? Louis-Dreyfus said, "I certainly hope so. I'm not at liberty to say, but I know that anything is possible, and I'm up for more play in the Marvel universe at any moment. I stand at the ready." EW points out that she isn't on the confirmed cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, so obviously, she's not part of the cast. However, they reportedly haven't announced the entire cast of Doomsday, so anything is possible.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts* Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opened in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

