Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, film, Marvel Studios, mcu, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts Star Addresses Her Return in Avengers: Doomsday

Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh expresses her hopes for Yelena heading into the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Article Summary Florence Pugh teases Yelena Belova's journey from Thunderbolts to her confirmed Avengers: Doomsday role

Yelena's character evolution highlights her shift from Black Widow's assassin to a core MCU anti-hero leader

Pugh hopes to show a lighter, more fulfilled side of Yelena as she joins a star-studded Avengers ensemble

Thunderbolts cements Yelena's MCU importance, with fans eager for her next chapter in Avengers: Doomsday

Yelena Belova, brought to life by Florence Pugh, has transitioned from a breakout role in 2021's Black Widow to a cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her lead performance in Thunderbolts (which just dropped this month) solidified her as a mainstream hero.

First seen as Natasha Romanoff's sharp-witted adoptive sister, Yelena's blend of humor, vulnerability, and deadly precision won over audiences with standout appearances, including the aforementioned Black Widow and a role in Hawkeye (2021), highlighting her comedic flair. And through her fresh appearance in Thunderbolts, Yelena has evolved even further, establishing herself as the heart of a dysfunctional anti-hero team, setting the stage for her confirmed role in Avengers: Doomsday. So, needless to say, she's not going anywhere anytime soon. Now, on the heels of her character growth in Thunderbolts, Pugh is sharing what she's looking forward to exploring with Yelena in the upcoming Avengers cinematic event.

Florence Pugh Shares Her Excitement and Hopes for Avengers: Doomsday

When we last see the character in Thunderbolts, Yelena's battle with grief and aimlessness culminates in her squad's emergence as the New Avengers, teased in a post-credits scene. This primes her for a major role in Avengers: Doomsday, where she'll join a star-packed ensemble facing multiversal chaos. During a conversation with Variety, Pugh discussed her excitement about returning, telling the outlet, "Genuinely, the idea that all of those people are going to be in the same movie is nutso sauce." When asked what she's interested in exploring now that Yelena is moving into a new story within the MCU, the actor goes on to note, "I hope that she's happy now. I hope that she feels fulfilled, like she has purpose. And I hope that we get to see some of her light and her charm and her color again, because I loved playing that before."

Yelena's rise to hero status stems from her unique mix of comedic relief, emotional depth, and even tenacity, setting her apart from classic Avengers. More impressively, Thunderbolts even takes the time to explore her mental health struggles, with Pugh's powerhouse performance earning praise from both critics and audiences. As a result of these compelling components, her journey from rogue assassin to inspirational leader resonates with the majority of audiences, positioning her as a fresh face capable of ushering in a new (and hopefully successful) era of the MCU.

Are you hoping for a lighter Yelena story when she returns for Avengers: Doomsday?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!