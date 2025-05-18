Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the new avengers, thunderbolts

T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* The New Avengers: Void Space BTS Featurette

Marvel released a new behind-the-scenes featurette about how they created the Void Space in T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* The New Avengers.

Article Summary Marvel unveils a behind-the-scenes featurette exploring the creation of the Void Space in Thunderbolts*

The New Avengers is winding down its third weekend at the box office amid tough competition from horror hits

The Void Space sequence stands out, with the BTS video diving into its development and filming process

Marvel offers fans early insider footage before the movie hits digital and home release formats

Thunderbolts* The New Avengers is wrapping up its third weekend at the box office, and it appears things are slowing down. That isn't that surprising considering it has to contend with a major horror release that ended up ruling and the fact that Siiners continues to be the movie of the moment. Overall, the box office is solid, so everything is working out well for this Marvel project. One of the things that made Thunderbolts* The New Avengers special was the Void Space and how the film decided to depict all of that. Instead of making all of us wait until the movie is released on digital or a home release, Marvel shared a nice, long behind-the-scenes featurette getting into the details about how this scene came to be and how they decided to shoot it. If you're into that kind of stuff, this might be something worth checking out.

Thunderbolts* The New Avengers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts* The New Avengers Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* The New Avengers with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* The New Avengers opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

