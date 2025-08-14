Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* Will Officially Hit Disney+ On August 27th

Thunderbolts* will officially debut on Disney+ on August 27th, following critical acclaim and underperforming at the box office.

The film received strong critical acclaim despite a lackluster box office performance upon release.

Marvel and Disney announced the streaming debut with a new TV spot and official poster reveal.

Catch up on Thunderbolts* now before the next wave of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects launches.

If the box office is anything to go by, not nearly enough of you went to see Thunderbolts* when it was released in May, and that's a shame because it was one of the stronger entries in the post-Avengers: Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have some time before the next Marvel-related thing is released, so if you need to catch up, now might be the time, and it's going to get a little easier with Thunderbolts* making the jump to Disney+ on August 27th. Marvel and Disney confirmed the announcement on the various social channels, sharing a new TV spot and poster.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts* Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opened in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

