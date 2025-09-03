Posted in: Movies | Tagged: toy story

Tickets For The 30th Anniversary Re-Release Of Toy Story Are On Sale

Tickets for the 30th anniversary rerelease of Pixar's Toy Story have officially gone on sale. A new poster has also been released.

Article Summary Tickets are on sale for Toy Story's 30th anniversary theatrical re-release, set for September 12, 2025.

Pixar's Toy Story revolutionized animation, earning critical and box office success since its 1995 debut.

The film returns to theaters in its original format and 4DX, offering fans a new way to experience the classic.

Toy Story's legacy includes awards, cultural impact, and a fifth film currently in development at Pixar.

To say that Toy Story was a game-changer would be doing a massive disservice to how this film shifted so many aspects of animation. While so many of Disney's previous films were shooting for a family audience, the princess angle that had been their bread and butter leaned more toward girls because the patriarchy is stupid. There were some exceptions, but the princesses were the core part of the Disney brand. However, Toy Story shifted its focus away from anything resembling a fairytale, and while it is very much a family film, the characters and the look are something we see boys playing with more than girls. Because society has far less of an issue with girls playing with boy-coded things, the film resonated with everyone. It was a massive hit and made nearly $400 million on a budget of $30 million in 1995. When you pull out the handy-dandy inflation calculator, the equivalent would be a film grossing a little over $835 million on a budget of just over $65 million.

The success of Toy Story wasn't just felt at the box office; it was a critical darling as well. Nearly all of the critics praised it at the time and currently has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. The film walked away with a ton of award nominations, including a Best Original Screenplay nomination, which hadn't ever happened for an original movie, but it only got a Special Achievement award at the Oscars. The category for Best Animated Feature hadn't been implemented yet. However, thanks to movies like Toy Story and other films from Pixar and other studios, the Academy had to acknowledge that pitting animation against the real world isn't really a fair fight. Since the category was implemented, Pixar has won eleven times for films like Finding Nemo, WALL-E, and both of the latter Toy Story sequels, to name a few.

A fifth Toy Story film is currently in the works, but the first film is celebrating a milestone anniversary this year as it turns 30 years old. Re-releases have become a more and more important part of the present-day box office ecosystem. As the millennials and Gen-Xers continue to grow up and have their own kids, they will want to share their favorite movie on the big screen with their kids or see their favorite movie on the big screen for the first time. Toy Story returns to theaters beginning September 12, 2025, and tickets for the re-release screenings are on sale now. We also got a new anniversary poster. The press release with more details of the screening is below:

Tickets to see Disney and Pixar's original animated feature Toy Story in-theaters go on sale today as the 30th Anniversary celebration of the pioneering classic continues. Fans across the country have the unique chance to experience the groundbreaking animated adventure on the big screen in its original format – and in 4DX for the first time ever – beginning September 12, 2025.

The special theatrical re-release gives fans the chance to celebrate the milestone anniversary of Toy Story, the world's first ever feature length CGI animation that forever changed the future of filmmaking, storytelling and the medium of animation. Initially released in-theaters on November 22, 1995, audiences can reopen the toy box and rediscover the adventure, friendship and fun that Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye and the rest of the gang have brought to generations of audiences.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!