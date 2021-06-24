Time For A New Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer

To say that there is a lot of Marvel content coming out in the latter half of 2021 would be a massive understatement. We are three episodes into Loki, and we have the full seasons of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier behind us, but we still have a handful of other shows on the way, plus four movies. Black Widow is out next, but not long after, we have Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings coming out in September. [Happy birthday to my fellow Labor Day babies who rarely get good movies released on our weekend]. Marvel has shared a first look teaser, but today they released a new trailer with some awesome new footage [dragon!] and a look at the Ten Rings, which look more like a bunch of bangle bracelets, but that's not the point.

The fight sequences are going to be the thing that really sets this movie apart from anything we've seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. Anyone who is an old-school Bruce Lee fan will likely find something to like here, and Shang-Chi will live or die on those fights. If the reception to Iron Fist on Netflix was anything to go by, fans won't excuse subpar martial arts fights in a movie or show that is supposed to be about martial arts.

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. It stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.