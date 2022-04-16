Todd McFarlane On Spawn Movie: "It's Now Or Never"

Recently I talked to Spawn creator Todd McFarlane about the current state of play of his comic book publishing empire and that empire has grown since 2020. As he moved from publishing one monthly-ish comic book to four, Spawn, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, and The Scorched, we also touched on the planned new Spawn movie, which has been in the planning and pre-production for, like, ever. He told me that while no one saw any announcements, plenty of work was constantly happening, meetings taken, and schedules set. Though he understood it was hard for people to see without anything concrete being announced or even teased. But we shouldn't have to wait long – or we should wait forever. The co-creator of Venom and one of Spider-Man's most significant and influential writers/artists told me;

"Something's going to give in the next few months, right? There's too many people pushing in that direction, again I've got a call later today on that very subject. You can imagine Spider-Man makes a billion dollars and everybody sort of gets sort of… I mean they were already crazy, now they just got twice as crazy. I mean they got crazy when the only movies that were making money were superheroes, and then Venom goes and rocks it, and then Spider-Man comes in and obliterates it, so now they're almost singular in their mindset of what kind of ideas they've got. So something has to happen. We'll never get to the top of the mountain if we can't do it now, with everybody wanting to do it now. Fingers crossed. I would say it's now or never."

So now? Or never? Spawn, a horror superhero character created by Todd McFarlane, first appeared in Spawn #1 in May 1992. Next month will be his 30th anniversary and a perfect moment to make such an announcement. Spawn was adapted into a 1997 movie by Michael Jai White, also notable for casting DB Sweeney, a white actor, in the role of the black character Terry Fitzgerald. The character was also an HBO animated series at the same time, with a line of action figures that changed the look of all action figures. The new planned Spawn film is to star Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner, but it is yet to proceed with filming. Announced eight years ago, with a screenplay written by McFarlane to direct as well, it was picked up by Blumhouse to be rewritten by Brian Tucker.