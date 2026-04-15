Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Tom & Jerry, Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass

Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass Receives A Pair Of New Trailers

A couple of new trailers for Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass have been unveiled, giving the film a proper preview ahead of its release

Article Summary Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass drops two new trailers ahead of its global 2026 release.

The animated film debuts May 22 in Europe, August 6 in China, and September 9 in North America.

Eric Bauza voices Tom Cat and Ben Diskin voices Jerry Mouse in this time-traveling adventure.

This marks the second film in WB Animation’s new Tom & Jerry series, with a third in the works.

Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass has received a couple of new trailers and more information about its multiple release dates across 2026. First off, it appears that depending on which region of the world you're in, you're going to be seeing this new animated feature at different times in 2026. European audiences look to be the first through Vertigo Releasing, as the film will arrive there on May 22, while China will end up getting the film via Wuzhou Film Distribution on August 6, leaving North American audiences at the tail end, as we won't see the film until September 9 from Viva Kids. As part of the promotion for it, two different trailers were released, both of which we have for you here.

Tom & Jerry Step Back Into Time With Their Latest Adventure

In case you're unaware of the film, Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass was put together through Warner Bros. Animation, starring Eric Bauza as Tom Cat and Ben Diskin as Jerry Mouse. The two Hanna Barbera characters find themselves traveling through time after activating a compass with mystical powers that pulls them all the way back to a particular time in China, where they will fulfill a prophecy… kinda. This is the second film in a new line of animated features from WB Animation, with the first from 2021 simply titled Tom & Jerry. There is a third film in the works as we speak, but little information has been revealed about it, and it probably won't be out for a while with the Paramount/WB deal in progress.

About Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass

During a chase in a museum, Tom & Jerry accidentally activate a magical compass that transports them to another world. On their journey home, they meet a group of new companions and become embroiled in a conflict against mysterious forces in this playful adventure packed with chaos and discovery.

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