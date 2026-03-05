Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Daisy Edgar Jones, tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow

Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow: Daisy Edgar-Jones To Star

Daisy Edgar-Jones has reportedly joined the cast of the big screen adaptation of the bestselling novel Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow.

The movie is directed and written by Siân Heder, known for helming the Oscar-winning CODA.

Gabrielle Zevin’s bestseller, a BookTok favorite, explores friendship, creativity, and ambition over decades.

Edgar-Jones is the first confirmed cast member, with no other casting or release date announced yet.

It's been a hot minute since we heard much about the big screen adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin's bestselling novel Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow. In May 2024, we learned that Paramount had acquired the rights to adapt the film and had signed CODA director Siân Heder to write and direct. It's been almost two years, but we have our first bit of casting, and it's not that surprising, considering what else she's starred in. According to Variety, Daisy Edgar-Jones has joined the cast of Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow. Edgar-Jones is set to play Sadie Green. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow will be produced by Temple Hill's Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and Isaac Klausner. Zevin will serve as executive producer.

One of the movies that book fans might recognize Edgar-Jones from is the adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing, while movie fans might know her from Normal People in 2020 to Twisters in 2024. At the time of writing, Edgar-Jones is the only one who has signed on at this time.

Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow Is Beloved By BookTok

Here is the detailed summary of Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow via the official Penguin Random House website: "On a bitter-cold day, in the December of his junior year at Harvard, Sam Masur exits a subway car and sees, amid the hordes of people waiting on the platform, Sadie Green. He calls her name. For a moment, she pretends she hasn't heard him, but then, she turns, and a game begins: a legendary collaboration that will launch them to stardom.

These friends, intimates since childhood, borrow money, beg favors, and, before even graduating college, they have created their first blockbuster, Ichigo. Overnight, the world is theirs. Not even twenty-five years old, Sam and Sadie are brilliant, successful, and rich, but these qualities won't protect them from their own creative ambitions or the betrayals of their hearts.

Spanning thirty years, from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Venice Beach, California, and lands in between and far beyond, Gabrielle Zevin's Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow examines the multifarious nature of identity, disability, failure, the redemptive possibilities in play, and above all, our need to connect: to be loved and to love."

If you've spent time on BookTok, you might have seen this title pop up when people recommend their favorite books; that's where I know the title from. As always, book-to-film adaptations are fickle beasts. Zevin's involvement is a good sign, so we'll have to see which end of the vast spectrum this one ends up on when it comes out.

