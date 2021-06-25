Exclusive: Hear Tracks From The Soundtrack To Too Late, Out Today

Too Late is a new horror-comedy directed by D.W. Thomas. Starring Alyssa Limperis, Ron Lynch, Will Weldon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Fred Armisen, Jenny Zigrino, and Jack De Sena, the film is set in the LA comedy world, where an assistant finds love and must escape her horrible boss before he, well, eats her and her new love. The film is available to watch now, and we at Bleeding Cool are excited to share with you two exclusive tracks from the soundtrack to the film by composer Mikel Hurwitz. The soundtrack will be available to stream as well today, so preview the Too Late tracks below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Too Late – 01 Main Titles (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsWl_1oKFYk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Too Late – 06 Goodbye Dex (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEQZkR_fMNU)

Too Late Synopsis

"A horror comedy set in the Los Angeles indie comedy scene features Violet Fields, who works a thankless job as the assistant to Bob Devore, famed comedian and host of the live variety show, Too Late. But what only Violet knows is that Bob is a monster both literally and figuratively. Resigned to her fate, Violet is caught by surprise when she meets aspiring comedian Jimmy Rhodes, and sparks fly. But as her feelings for Jimmy grow and Bob starts to doubt her loyalty, she and Jimmy could end up as Bob's next meal."

This seems like a fun watch, and the soundtrack is one of the better ones we have previewed for you guys and gals, so this weekend add Too Late to your watch list and listen to the rest of the film's score as well. Starring Alyssa Limperis, Ron Lynch, Will Weldon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Fred Armisen, Jenny Zigrino, and Jack De Sena, Too Late features a score by Mikel Hurwitz. Both the film and the score are available to view and hear now.