Top Gun: Maverick Is Paramount+'s Most Watched Movie

Paramount Pictures was one of "the stud" os that decided to delay its big pictures rather than do any sort of hybrid release or direct t" streaming sort of deal. At the time, people thought that was absolutely insane and the wrong move, but as 2022 comes to a close and ParaParamount'srticular closes out a massive yea" at the box office, it's clear they made the right decision. While many movies did well for the studio, the standout for them is, without a doubt, Top Gun: Maverick. This weekend, Top Gun: Maverick made its debut on Paramount+, and it is the most-watched film of its premiere weekend. Below is a statement from Paramount+ detailing the records that the film shattered:

"The runaway success of this film across theatrical, digital, and now in streaming is an undeniable proof point demonstrating the power of Paramount's multi-platform release strategy," Brian Robbins, President, and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+. "Across all our 2022 titles, and now with TOP GUN: MAVERICK, our studio has unlocked the value of variable windowing that streaming provides to augment a film's overall success."

From Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25, the movie broke records domestically as the most-watched movie premiere ever for the service, surpassing the previous record, held by SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2, by 60%. In addition, the film's success increased viewer consumption in the original TOP GUN movie by nearly 400 % and the MISSION IMPOSSIBLE franchise titles on the service by over 140%.

"We are thrilled to see a continuation of the film's massive record-breaking success by becoming the #1 most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+," said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming. "We continue to benefit from the highly anticipated theatrical hits from Paramount Pictures that come to the service delivering fans a new way to continue to watch and re-watch their favorite movies."

Top Gun: Maverick – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris. It was released on May 27, 2022.